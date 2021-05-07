National Vision Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for National Vision in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Vision’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EYE. Loop Capital lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Vision has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average of $46.54. National Vision has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,260.32, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.32. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in National Vision by 716.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,591,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,188,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in National Vision in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,321,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,799,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,666,000 after acquiring an additional 409,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,072,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,572,000 after acquiring an additional 325,263 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

