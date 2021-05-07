William Blair Weighs in on OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) – William Blair upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for OneSpaWorld in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.21). William Blair also issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 98.06%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OSW. TheStreet raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. OneSpaWorld has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 55.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

