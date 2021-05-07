Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Acquires £139.04 in Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 316 ($4.13) per share, with a total value of £139.04 ($181.66).

Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 43 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, with a total value of £138.46 ($180.90).

On Monday, March 22nd, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 18,331 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total transaction of £56,459.48 ($73,764.67).

MAB opened at GBX 316 ($4.13) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 316.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 269.70. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a twelve month low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAB. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 353.33 ($4.62).

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

