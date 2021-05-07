Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) Insider Ofer Druker Sells 269,442 Shares

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) insider Ofer Druker sold 269,442 shares of Tremor International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 720 ($9.41), for a total value of £1,939,982.40 ($2,534,599.43).

Ofer Druker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Ofer Druker sold 123,173 shares of Tremor International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($9.42), for a total value of £888,077.33 ($1,160,278.72).

LON:TRMR opened at GBX 730 ($9.54) on Friday. Tremor International Ltd has a 52 week low of GBX 6.96 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 774 ($10.11). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The company has a market capitalization of £974.78 million and a P/E ratio of 663.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 701.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 479.08.

Tremor International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services. The company operates through three divisions: Tremor Video, RhythmOne, and Unruly. The Tremor Video division offers video advertising services. The RhythmOne division provides multiscreen advertising services. The Unruly division operates a video marketplace with approximately 2,000 direct integrations with publishers.

