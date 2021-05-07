Insider Buying: Circle Property Plc (LON:CRC) Insider Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Circle Property Plc (LON:CRC) insider John Arnold bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($65,325.32).

Shares of CRC opened at GBX 195 ($2.55) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.68 million and a P/E ratio of 32.76. Circle Property Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 142 ($1.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 217 ($2.84). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 198.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 180.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.19.

Circle Property Plc

Circle is amongst the best performing quoted UK real estate companies by NAV total return (NAV growth and dividend) having delivered consistent returns with 87% NAV growth since IPO in 2016 in absolute terms. Circle focusses on acquiring assets in regional cities, many of which have significant office supply constraints, and on office assets with active management potential (refurbishment opportunities, under-rented or vacant properties or short leases), rather than just maximising initial rental yields.

