Insider Buying: Circle Property Plc (LON:CRC) Insider Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Circle Property Plc (LON:CRC) insider John Arnold bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($65,325.32).
Shares of CRC opened at GBX 195 ($2.55) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.68 million and a P/E ratio of 32.76. Circle Property Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 142 ($1.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 217 ($2.84). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 198.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 180.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.19.
