Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) Insider Ian Bull Acquires 2,000 Shares

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) insider Ian Bull purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 381 ($4.98) per share, with a total value of £7,620 ($9,955.58).

Shares of DOM stock opened at GBX 390.80 ($5.11) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 360.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 336.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. Domino’s Pizza Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 292.60 ($3.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 394.20 ($5.15). The company has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a GBX 9.10 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $5.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.63%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

