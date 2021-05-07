Gildan Activewear Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$899.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$784.21 million.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GIL. TD Securities upped their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.10.

TSE:GIL opened at C$43.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.81. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$16.91 and a 1-year high of C$46.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.86.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.