Insider Buying: Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Insider Acquires £12,504.80 in Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) insider George Buckley purchased 770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,624 ($21.22) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.80 ($16,337.60).
SMIN opened at GBX 1,600 ($20.90) on Friday. Smiths Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,140 ($14.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71). The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.34 billion and a PE ratio of 25.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,582.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,517.65.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.70 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a yield of 0.76%. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.56%.
Smiths Group Company Profile
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
