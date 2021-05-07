Signify (AMS:LIGHT) PT Set at €51.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Signify and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.00 ($49.41).

Get Signify alerts:

Signify has a twelve month low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a twelve month high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.