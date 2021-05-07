Canaccord Genuity Boosts Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Price Target to C$2.40

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.10 to C$2.40 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s previous close.

HTL has been the topic of several other research reports. Colliers Securities increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

HTL stock opened at C$2.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.88. Hamilton Thorne has a 52 week low of C$1.11 and a 52 week high of C$2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.50. The firm has a market cap of C$280.58 million and a P/E ratio of 224.44.

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.98 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Hamilton Thorne will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Potter purchased 62,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$112,482.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$543,333.78.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.