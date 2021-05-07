JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €136.00 Price Target for Safran (EPA:SAF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safran presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €119.18 ($140.21).

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of EPA SAF opened at €123.30 ($145.06) on Monday. Safran has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($108.66). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €119.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of €114.35.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.