AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €24.95 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AXA (EPA:CS) received a €24.95 ($29.35) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) target price on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) target price on AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.73 ($27.92).

CS stock opened at €24.16 ($28.42) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of €20.14. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

