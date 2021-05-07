Analysts Expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will post sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Rent-A-Center reported sales of $683.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.43.

RCII opened at $58.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.08 and a 200 day moving average of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $252,893.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,079,886.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

