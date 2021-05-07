CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.53 Million

Brokerages expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to report sales of $76.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.45 million to $76.60 million. CECO Environmental posted sales of $80.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year sales of $318.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $317.20 million to $319.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $333.07 million, with estimates ranging from $331.00 million to $335.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $82.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.72 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

CECE stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 740.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 85,495 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 140,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

