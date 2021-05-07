Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,191,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,540. Gogo has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $983.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOGO shares. Cowen raised shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

