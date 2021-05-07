Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.040–0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.50 million-$146.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $139.13 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.110–0.100 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.94.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $9.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.07. 9,850,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482,113. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.10 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $3,360,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 72,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,221.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $3,676,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 942,686 shares of company stock worth $72,261,961. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

