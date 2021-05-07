GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%. GreenSky updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of GSKY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,662. GreenSky has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 130.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31.

GSKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

