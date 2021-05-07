Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Magenta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ:MGTA traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 118,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,735. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $512.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.46.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 232.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 212,529 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,946,000. Bleichroeder LP boosted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 434,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 82,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 29.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 62,252 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

