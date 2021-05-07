Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 1.93%.

Shares of CSTE traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.93. The stock had a trading volume of 532,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69. Caesarstone has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $19.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

