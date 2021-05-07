APA (NASDAQ:APA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

APA (NASDAQ:APA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%.

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $21.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,948,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,614,845. APA has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 4.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on APA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.66.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

