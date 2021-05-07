VerusCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $95,708.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 6th. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $161.79 million and $95,708.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.61 or 0.00004694 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00072154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.33 or 0.00270847 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $653.51 or 0.01177397 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00030290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.87 or 0.00781676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,456.84 or 0.99914090 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 62,091,457 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VRSCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.