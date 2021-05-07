Deeper Network (DPR) Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $33.87 million and $2.21 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00072154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.33 or 0.00270847 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $653.51 or 0.01177397 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00030290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.87 or 0.00781676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,456.84 or 0.99914090 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,331,081 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

