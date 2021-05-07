Kirin (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Kirin Holdings Company (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.08 and last traded at $9.08. 725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kirin from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

About Kirin (OTCMKTS:TSGTF)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.