GBS (NYSE:GBS) Shares Down 5%

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS)’s share price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 171,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 333,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.15.

GBS (NYSE:GBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GBS stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of GBS as of its most recent SEC filing.

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

