GBS (NYSE:GBS) Shares Down 5%

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS)’s share price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 171,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 333,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.15.
GBS (NYSE:GBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.
GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.
