Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF)’s stock price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.49 and last traded at $27.49. Approximately 4 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barco in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Barco alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.19.

Barco NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. It offers cinema, installation, postproduction, rental, simulation, and virtual reality projectors; presentation switchers and screen management systems, scalers, cards, and controllers; LED image processing and indoor LED displays; and laser, LCD, LED rear-projection, and LED video walls, as well as video wall controllers and upgrade kits.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Barco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.