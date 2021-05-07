Isracann Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) were up 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 136,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 601,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23.

About Isracann Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ISCNF)

Isracann Biosciences Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces medical cannabis in Israel and internationally. It also provides property development, facility design and construction, cultivation and processing, administrative, and technology licensing services. The company was formerly known as Atlas Blockchain Group Inc and changed its name to Isracann Biosciences Inc in October 2019.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Isracann Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isracann Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.