Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) Stock Price Down 2%

Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) traded down 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. 8,169 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 70,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21.

Iota Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IOTC)

Iota Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wireless network carrier and software-as-a-service company. The company operates through four segments: Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions, Iota Communications, and Iota Holdings. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that optimize energy efficiency, sustainability and operations for businesses and commercial facilities.

