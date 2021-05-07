Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Releases Earnings Results

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

Shares of FTS traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $45.17. 447,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,810. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.49. Fortis has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $45.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.21%.

FTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fortis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

