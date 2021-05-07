EQT (NYSE:EQT) Announces Earnings Results

EQT (NYSE:EQT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

NYSE EQT traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,120,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,426,988. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. EQT has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

