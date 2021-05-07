Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.250-1.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $826.10 million-$830.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $805.88 million.Phibro Animal Health also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.300-0.320 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

PAHC traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $25.82. 101,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,888. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $28.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 50.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.