Tether (USDT) Trading Up 0% Over Last Week

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. Tether has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion and approximately $220.04 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Tether has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00071913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.88 or 0.00271548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $653.04 or 0.01175355 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00030263 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.24 or 0.00799548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,474.28 or 0.99843768 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 56,446,291,004 coins and its circulating supply is 54,687,184,757 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

