eBoost Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 112.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 6th. In the last week, eBoost has traded 276.2% higher against the US dollar. eBoost has a market capitalization of $24.61 million and approximately $163,744.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $348.74 or 0.00627661 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 39.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002439 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.