Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Trading Up 2.2%

Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC) shares shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 306.60 ($4.01) and last traded at GBX 305.40 ($3.99). 756,993 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 491,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 298.80 ($3.90).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 301.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 294.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

About Mediclinic International (LON:MDC)

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 17 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 3 outpatient clinics, and 110 theatres with approximately 1,893 inpatient beds in Switzerland; 52 hospitals, 10 day case clinics, 8 sub-acute hospitals, and 305 theatres in South Africa and Namibia with approximately 8,792 inpatient beds; and 7 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 18 outpatient clinics, and 38 theatres with approximately 927 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

