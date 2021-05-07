OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Stock Price Up 66.7%

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN)’s stock price rose 66.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 385,045 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 307,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.36.

OriginClear Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OCLN)

OriginClear, Inc provides water treatment solutions. The company licenses its Electro Water Separation technology worldwide to treat heavily polluted waters, as well as to remove harmful micro-contaminants from drinking water using minimal energy, chemicals, and materials. It also designs and manufactures a line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial, and pure water applications.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for OriginClear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OriginClear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.