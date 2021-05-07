Chemesis International (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) shot up 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.53. 270,673 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 300,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57.

Chemesis International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CADMF)

Chemesis International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products in California, Puerto Rico, and Colombia. It offers various types of extractions, formulations, and products specializing in BHO extraction, alcohol extraction, and CO2 extraction.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Chemesis International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemesis International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.