Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) shares dropped 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.62 and last traded at $25.94. Approximately 7,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 13,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.1385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

