Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.51%.

MSEX traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,437. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $85.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is presently 54.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

