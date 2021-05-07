Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%.

AVID stock traded up $5.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,715,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,419. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average is $17.04.

AVID has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $28,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $521,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 345,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,750 shares of company stock valued at $770,978 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

