Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50 billion-$5.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.34 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REZI. Zacks Investment Research cut Resideo Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE REZI traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,131. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -115.27 and a beta of 2.62.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $240,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

