Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Up 45.1% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 45.1% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.26 billion and approximately $452.38 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $129.27 or 0.00231553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.56 or 0.00543733 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.42 or 0.00219274 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00010390 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004986 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

