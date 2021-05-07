ZooKeeper (ZOO) Trading 181.5% Higher This Week

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $7.22 million and approximately $568,728.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded up 181.5% against the US dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00002526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00072423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.61 or 0.00271551 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $654.87 or 0.01172972 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00030479 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.99 or 0.00807800 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,916.14 or 1.00155087 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 5,117,855 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

