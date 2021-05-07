Analysts Expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $282.60 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will announce $282.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $277.00 million and the highest is $287.80 million. Prosperity Bancshares reported sales of $284.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS.

PB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.32. 252,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $83.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

In related news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,012.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,308.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

