Monero Classic (XMC) Tops One Day Volume of $59,339.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001221 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Monero Classic has a market cap of $13.08 million and approximately $59,339.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $468.83 or 0.00839761 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004052 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 59% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XMCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.