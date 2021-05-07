Firo Hits One Day Volume of $29.20 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded 49.8% higher against the US dollar. Firo has a total market cap of $185.99 million and approximately $29.20 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.72 or 0.00028152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,829.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,433.31 or 0.06149637 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,388.94 or 0.02487826 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.98 or 0.00630463 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.44 or 0.00226473 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $468.83 or 0.00839761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.89 or 0.00732383 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $303.56 or 0.00543733 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,833,088 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FIROUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.