Brokerages Expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Equities analysts expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to post $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. Crown Castle International reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year sales of $6.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Crown Castle International.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,381,230.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,780 shares of company stock worth $925,528 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,102,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,923. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.47 and a 200-day moving average of $164.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $189.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown Castle International (CCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.