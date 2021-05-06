Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%.

Shares of CLW stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,674. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $517.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Clearwater Paper has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $45.81.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearwater Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

