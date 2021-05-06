Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.110–0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $11 million-$12 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.20 million.

Shares of NASDAQ MRAM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 190,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,512. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $93.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.65. Everspin Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $9.01.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.04% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 million during the quarter.

In related news, VP Troy Winslow sold 12,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $71,709.15. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

