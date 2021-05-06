Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ABUS traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,227,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,150. The company has a market cap of $269.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02.

In other Arbutus Biopharma news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,307,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,537,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABUS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

