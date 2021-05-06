Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%.

NASDAQ KOPN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,985,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,995. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.13 and a beta of 2.45. Kopin has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $13.62.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $380,640.00. Also, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 557,260 shares of company stock worth $4,953,558. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

