Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%.

Shares of NBIX traded down $2.17 on Thursday, hitting $89.43. 1,340,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,898. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.16 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $203,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $276,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,249 shares in the company, valued at $50,601,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,970 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.63.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

